Vaping- The Fashion Trend with Health Benefits

Smoking was considered a habit of the wealthy and influential, thanks to the portrayals of desirable people who light up a cigarette in the movies. But times have changed and vaping is the new big thing. The appearance of vaping devices and e-cigarettes have made many people ditch the traditional cigarette and replace it with the popular vaping devices. Since people are showing their love for vaping, companies that manufacture and sell vaping devices have started focusing on how the vape looks.

There are a lot of reasons why vaping is seen as a fashionable accessory these days. Vaping has become the new fashion trend, and someone with a vape looks cool. Another reason vaping is the new trend is that it can be surprisingly beneficial for your health.

Is Vaping a New Fashion trend?

Well, it seems yes. With people, especially youngsters going crazy over vaping, it will be safe to say that it has become a new trend. In fact, among teens, vaping devices and e-cigarettes are more popular as compared to cigarettes and tobacco. Well, not only this, vaping has influenced the fashion industry, and we even see fashion shows inspired by vaping culture.

In fashion shows, a segment of the show is dedicated to vaping for the exposure of the industry. In this segment, you can notice vape inspired models who are carrying vaping accessories with them. In fact, designers are also introducing dresses with vape holders and pockets. You can even get your hands on wearable vape accessories. With that being said, let’s find out what are the health benefits of vaping.

Health Benefits of Vaping

If you have been thinking of switching to vaping from smoking, then you also must have heard about a few benefits it may offer. Yes, there are some benefits vaping can offer, and a lot of smokers are ditching cigarettes due to these health benefits. Here are a few of them:

It is Safer than Smoking

Based on the extensive research by the Royal College of Physicians, vaping is at least 95% safer than smoking. This might be a bit shocking for you, but as there is no combustion, tar, or ash linked with vaping, switching to it will allow you to experience certain health benefits. These benefits include improved oral hygiene, skin health, lung capacity, circulation, and a better sense of smell and taste.

Regulate nicotine intake

Vaping enables you to have full control of your nicotine intake. If you are wondering how then it is essential to know that e-juices come in different strengths, which can be nicotine-free and can have high-strength nicotine. You can choose the e-juice according to your preference. Whereas, in traditional cigarettes, you don’t really know how much nicotine you are consuming.

Control over Vapor You Exhale

One of the most significant benefits of vaping is that you have full control over vapor output. Smaller devices such as pod vapes are specially designed for convenience and low vapor, while the high-powered mods are best for cloud chasing. You can fine-tune your vapor volume by merely adjusting the airflow, power output, and coil type.

Flavors for Everyone

When it comes to flavors, there are endless e-juice options for you to choose from. In fact, manufacturers are always coming up with new and better flavors, so you will never run out of new flavors to try. If you are not sure which one you should try first, then fruits, menthol, beverages, desserts, foods, and tobacco are few of the most popular out of all.