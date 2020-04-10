The Prettiest Spring Pastel Makeup Ideas to Brighten Up Your Look

Pastel makeup has undoubtedly become a year-round thing. However, spring is the season when even makeup minimalists may be tempted to rock some bright colors. Unlike loud neons, pastel colors are easier to play with even if you are at the beginning of your makeup journey or simply don’t have strong skills. These toned-down shades allow you to create mesmerizing looks without having to take major risks. If you are looking for ways to brighten up your spring routine, scroll down to discover the prettiest pastel makeup ideas you could try this season.

Photo By @yourstylishself/Instagram

Why settle for one shade? A splash of pastel shades all over your lids will give you a distinctive look. Avoid applying black eyeliner if you want the accent on the beautiful color mix.