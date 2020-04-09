4 Tips on Choosing the Most Functional and Stylish Socks for Men

Over the calf, no-show socks, ankle-length socks, heavy cushion, light cushion, no cushion, wool, cotton, silk, and synthetic, there are many different types of socks available for you to choose from. So, how do you know which socks to buy and wear with a particular outfit? How can you be so sure that you are pairing the right socks with the right shoes? What is the appropriate sock length for you? If these questions often cross your mind, then you have come to the right place to find out your answers.

When it comes to socks, they can make or break your entire outfit. No matter how expensive it is, it will not look good until you pair it with the right socks. We often tend to overlook the impact of socks, but if you really want to put together the entire outfit, wear the right pair! In this article, we will walk you through a few must-know tips on how to choose functional yet stylish socks that go well with your outfit. To learn about them, continue reading.

The General Rules of Socks

You should never pick thin/fine dress socks for your athletic shoes. Make sure your socks fit you well, so you are not pulling them up all day long. Whatever type of socks you are wearing, you need to ensure they always match your trousers. You cannot go wrong with this advice. You want to make sure your socks do not have holes or visible stains on them, and they match one another. It might sound obvious, but many people tend to make this mistake. There is a belief that a gentleman should never expose his bare leg unintentionally. It is a bit archaic, but the flash of hairy skin when wearing a suit can be a little distracting. So, you should wear knee-length vs. ankle-length socks. The sock should cushion your foot, so they are preventing your skin from rubbing against the inside of shoes.

So, if you don’t have socks of different types and materials, be sure to get all of them. You can get socks of your choice from SockWell USA. They have a great range of socks for you to check out. But the question is how to choose the right pair? Let’s find out.

The Length of Socks

Socks come in different lengths, and which length of socks you should choose totally depends on your outfit. Both the no show or liner socks give the impression of going sockless. Whereas ped and anklets go well with trainers or plimsolls as they are pretty casual. Moreover, mid-calf and over the calf length are best worn with jeans or trainers. Just know what socks you should pair with what shoe.

The Right Material

Cotton, wool, nylon, and polyester are the most common base materials for socks. Cotton socks are good for soaking sweat off the skin, but it does not let wetness evaporate quickly. When it comes to wool, it is warmer, breathes easily, and allows moisture to evaporate. Polyester and nylon allow wicking but provide very less cushioning for the foot. Usually, patterned and striped socks for casual sneakers and dressier leather shoes are made from cotton or cotton mix material.

The Right Size of the Socks

Many people think that sock sizes are just like shoe sizes, but of course, it is not valid. Sock sizes are usually scaled from XS to XXXL, and most medium socks can go up to size 10.5 (UK). You should always check a size chart before purchasing, as sizes vary from brand to brand.

Types of Socks

Socks come in different types. For instance, plain and dress socks are best worn with formal dress, smart tuxedo, and formal shoes. While textured socks can be worn when you want to give your outfit a bit of an edge. But these socks should be either a shade darker or lighter than the pants you are wearing. Bright statement socks are not ideal for business meetings. So you can wear them casually with boots making them contrast well with your trousers. Similarly, there are some rules for wearing ankle socks, patterned socks, and other socks. You should just know how to wear them all ideally.