The Most Stylish Short Layered Haircuts to Inspire Your Next Big Chop

Short layered haircuts are so on-trend RN! The rise of the bob inspired many ladies to give up on their long locks in favor of easier-to-style haircuts. Aside from the infamous bob, all types of short layered haircuts are highly requested in salons, from dimensional pixie cuts to cool shags. If you’re also thinking about getting a big chop, scroll down to discover the most stylish short layered haircuts that will give you a chic look.

Photo By @alexandra_anele/Instagram

If you want to make a dramatic change, a pixie cut is a way to go. To add wearability to this bold look, you can ask your hairstylist for a pixie cut with bangs that will leave space for more styling options.