The Coolest Undercut Bob Hairstyles to Rock RN

Bob is the trendiest haircut for a while now, leaving many longer styles in the shadow. Why everyone’s so obsessed with the bob? Whether you’re on a tight schedule or looking to grow healthier tresses, this short cut is here to ease the everyday hairstyling struggle while giving you a chic look. The undercut bob is one of the most requested variations of the classic bob for a number of reasons. If you’re interested to find out more about the benefits of this style and all the possible ways to rock an undercut bob, please keep reading.

Photo By @hrctlvrs/Instagram

The undercut bob is a haircut that features shaved sides or a shaved nape area. Depending on one’s preferences and needs, the undercut bob can achieve a visually slimmer or thicker bob. Where to create an undercut also depends on whether you want this area to be visible or covered.