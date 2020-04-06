The World’s Richest Fashion Designers

Fashion design can be one of the hardest industries to get into. Many people go to design school to try and fight and make a name for themselves in the fashion industry. That’s what makes shows like Project Runway so successful. Not many make it. But, when you do make it in the industry, you really make it in the industry, bringing in millions or billions of dollars for yourself. The world’s most successful fashion designers have made multi-million-dollar businesses, and many of them have a net worth of well over a billion dollars. In fact, most of our favorite famous designers have a net worth of more than the biggest lottery jackpot of $1.59 billion.

Here are our favorite successful designers who have made millions or billions in the fashion industry.

Miuccia Prada with a Net Worth of $11.1 Billion

Miuccia Bianchi Prada is currently the head designer at Prada and the founder of the brand Miu Miu. She took over the Prada brand in 1978. Since she was the youngest granddaughter of Mario Prada, it only made sense for her to step into the powerful shoes of the family brand. Though she took over the family business, her fashion sense proved to be just as strong as her relatives before her, and she was awarded the “International Award” by the Council of Fashion Designers of America in 1993. Though she no longer has a net worth of $11.1 billion, it was said that her net worth was that high back in 2013. Today, her net worth is still estimated at 2.4 billion by Forbes.

Giorgio Armani with a Net Worth of $9.6 Billion

Giorgio Armani made his brand a success in fashion before expanding his business into music, sports, and luxury hotels to rake in even more dough. He was called “the most successful designer of Italian origin” in 2001, adding immense credibility to his brand. At its highest, his net worth was listed at $9.6 billion. As of 2018, his net worth is claimed to be $6.69 billion. Wouldn’t we all like to see that in our lifetimes?

Ralph Lauren with a Net Worth of $8.2 Billion

Ralph Lauren is so much more than a designer. He’s also a philanthropist, a true businessman, and a personality. Many of us even remember him for his appearance on the hit show Friends. And the Ralph Lauren Corporation is a favorite brand to many Americans. Ralph Lauren’s net worth was said to once be at $8.2 billion though it is still at a whopping $6.3 billion as of 2019.

Domenico Dolce with a Net Worth of $1.7 Billion

This first half of Dolce & Gabbana grew up in the world of apparel, so it was no surprise he became one of the most successful fashion figures of all time. His father was a tailor and his mother an apparel salesperson. After dropping out of fashion school and working for designer Giorgio Correggiarai, Dolce met Gabbana at his work, and the two left to work on their own brand. The rest is fashion history. At his highest net worth, Dolce was listed at $1.74 billion in October 2015.

Stefano Gabbana with a Net Worth of $1.7 Billion

Stefano Gabbana was heavily influenced by his mentor Giorgio Carreggiara, who is mentioned above, and took what he learned from him into his work at Dolce & Gabbana. The rest of his story, as can be read above, is history. His net worth at its highest was listed at $1.7 billion and was listed as $1.56 billion back in March 2015.

Calvin Klein with a Net Worth of $700 Million

Calvin Klein is an American designer who needs no introduction. Known specifically for his work in denim, he also created a successful range of perfumes and jewelry. He’s been on the “International Best Dressed List”, received awards from the Councils of Fashion Designers of America, and grossed over $200,000 on the first week of sales of a line of signature jeans. He’s seen it all in the world of fashion and received a net worth of more than $700 million.

Michael Kors with a Net Worth of $600 Million

Michael Kors isn’t just one of our favorite Project Runway judges but one of our favorite designers, as well. With his fashion empire and stores found in every mainstream mall, it’s no surprise that he has a net worth of $600 million. Many ladies around the world can be seen carrying his purses. And his brand is only growing stronger by the day.

Fashion influences all of the world, so it’s no wonder that these designers have such astronomical net worths. While times are changing, one thing is certain: if you can make it in the fashion industry, you have hit the jackpot.