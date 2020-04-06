Warm Up Your Look With These Gingerbread Caramel Hair Color Ideas

Hungry for a hair change? There’s yet another food-inspired hair color trend that will spice up your life without the extra calories. Dubbed gingerbread caramel hair, this hair trend is a sweet treat in the form of a dye job. It gained popularity at the beginning of autumn, as a response to the copper hair trend. Namely, copper hair is wearable, but some ladies needed something even more subtle and easy to maintain, hence gingerbread caramel hair color was born. Scroll down to find out more about the toasty golden shade that took the salons by storm.

Photo By @modernsalon/Instagram

What makes the gingerbread caramel hair color such a desirable dye job? First of all, it’s a mesmerizing fusion of natural-looking and fiery tones, giving you the best of both worlds. The base color could be a bit of brunette and a bit of blonde, but what makes it the trendiest shade RN is the touch of red.