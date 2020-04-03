What to Do to Stimulate Your Mind While You’re Stuck at Home

At this time, most of the world is stuck at home. Many people don’t have the ability to work from home, so they don’t know what to do with their time. And that makes the time stuck at home move even slower. But don’t fret. There are plenty of things you can do while at home to entertain yourself with items that you already have. And we don’t mean binge watching! Watching too much tv isn’t always the best answer; it doesn’t stimulate your mind and can leave you feeling like a zombie for days on end. You need to have balance. So, here are the best things you can do to entertain yourself while you are stuck at home that aren’t binge watching.

Read a Good Book

Everyone has been joking about it for years, but when we leave school, most people stop reading. But reading is a very beneficial tool to keep your imagination strong. Instead of being spoon-fed an entertainment experience through the television, stretch your mind and get lost in a good story. Some of the best tales come from the pages of old books, and you are missing out if you don’t pick them up. So, use this time at home to stimulate your imagination.

Play Online Games

Most people have a hard time seeing the benefits of playing online games, but there are actually so many good things that come from this. First, depending on the game, it can challenge your mind, your memory skills, and your hand-eye coordination. Playing role playing games online can help you with your problem-solving skills. Playing online casino games, such as the ones found at Canadian online casino can stimulate many of your senses by getting you really invested. It’s a great way to bring release to yourself while you are stuck at home.

Do Puzzles

Speaking of fun games that give you a brain workout, puzzles are a great way to keep yourself entertained while stuck inside. But you don’t have to be stuck with just regular puzzles- there are 3D puzzles, crossword puzzles, Sudoku, and many more fun games. If you’re looking for something a little easier, stick to a traditional puzzle. But if you’re looking to keep your mind sharp and entertained, try a game of Sudoku. With our smartphones on hand, all of these games are digitally at our fingertips.

Host a Skype Date with Friends or Family

It may seem silly, but social distancing doesn’t mean that we can’t communicate! Let’s stay connected with our friends and family in the best way we know possible- via video chat! And get creative! Grab a drink together; in other words, pour a nice glass of wine that you have at home and have your friend do the same. Or cook a delicious dinner and have your friends or family do the same- and enjoy your meals together while you talk. Or, if you just need to watch something, do a movie watch-party online.

Learn to Cook

Let’s face it. Almost all of us are guilty of saying the words “I wish I could cook” or “I want to learn to cook.” Many even know they can’t and wish to improve their skills. Well, the time is now! Learn how to make easy items or meals via the things you can find in your pantry daily. Or order one of those meal delivery services that is so popular now. They send the ingredients right to your door and provide you with the instructions on how to cook the meal appropriately

Get Artistic

Lastly, if you’re feeling trapped, free yourself with art! Get artistic in whatever way that means to you. That could mean drawing, painting, or crafting. Traditional art is always a fun and healthy way to articulate yourself when you are feeling trapped. If that’s not your thing, there are so many other ways to artistically express yourself. Create music! Work on programming a video game. Write! When you are feeling this trapped, perhaps the best thing to do is express how it makes you feel. Prompt yourself with topics or just keep a daily journal as a therapy to yourself.

All in all, the world is our limit with the time to do what we love at home. Pick one of the above to stimulate your brain and then balance it with binge watching and self-care to help your time at home stay more well-rounded.