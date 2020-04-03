Stunning Dark Hair Colors to Bring Out Your Vampy Side in Style

With bright and neon colors occupying the world of fashion and beauty for a while now, you might be craving something different than what your Instagram feed is overfilled with. To help you nail a unique dye job, we gathered the prettiest dark hair colors you could take at the salon as a reference. Scroll down to discover richly hued dye jobs that will bring out your vampy side in full force.

Photo By @guy_tang/Instagram

This purple dye job is insanely pretty by itself, but the money piece gives it a unique touch. This coloring technique involves dyeing only front sections of hair in a lighter tone to brighten up one’s complexion without the commitment that comes with all-over hair color. Hairstylists, however, also use the money piece to spice up bold dye jobs.