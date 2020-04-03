Stunning Dark Hair Colors to Bring Out Your Vampy Side in Style
With bright and neon colors occupying the world of fashion and beauty for a while now, you might be craving something different than what your Instagram feed is overfilled with. To help you nail a unique dye job, we gathered the prettiest dark hair colors you could take at the salon as a reference. Scroll down to discover richly hued dye jobs that will bring out your vampy side in full force.
This purple dye job is insanely pretty by itself, but the money piece gives it a unique touch. This coloring technique involves dyeing only front sections of hair in a lighter tone to brighten up one’s complexion without the commitment that comes with all-over hair color. Hairstylists, however, also use the money piece to spice up bold dye jobs.