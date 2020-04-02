Celebrities Looking Hot as Hell in Silk Dresses

The-Hottest-Celebrity-Silk-Dresses-Irina-Shayk-main-image
Prev1 of 17
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

There is something about silk. This smooth material radiates sensuality and femininity. No matter how revealing the dress is the person who wears it always looks so classy. In this article, we bring you the hottest celebrity silk dress editions. Feast your eyes on these bespoke designs and get inspired for your next glamorous occasion.

Kylie Jenner

The-Hottest-Celebrity-Silk-Dresses-Kylie-Jenner

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The young beauty mogul looks straight fire in this rich burgundy slip dress. The wind exposed her toned legs giving a chance to the photographers to capture a headline-worthy shot.

Prev1 of 17
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.