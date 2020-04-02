9 Smoky Gold Hair Color Ideas For Your Next Salon Visit

What many thought it’s just another winter hair color trend that will be forgotten as the weather gets warmer, it’s still commonly requested in salons. If you are used to getting warmer highlights this time of the year, the smoky gold hair will perfectly fit into your spring routine. This hair color, however, will give you a whole new look without feeling too dramatic. Find out all the details along with the prettiest examples of the smoky gold hair color below.

Photo Source: Pinterest

What’s exactly smoky gold hair color? It’s a multi-dimensional balayage at its core. The smoky effect is built with a darker caramel root and accents of butterscotch blonde on the ends. The lighter, buttery tones on the ends infuse the color with warmth, adding a flirty flush to one’s complexion.