MUST-HAVE TIPS TO FINDING THE BEST BRIDAL SHOES

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was indeed a force to reckon with. Featuring gracefully in high rated films all the while displaying an impeccable degree of style and class. Even her everyday outfits are something to write home about! Meghan is the true definition of tasteful fashion in our modern-day society. She has featured in quite several popular magazines as the go-to fashion icon for millennials.

One of Meghan Markle’s favorite shoe brand is the Aquazzura collection that she loves so much, she wore a pair of Aquazzura bridal shoes on her wedding. This brings us to the topic of bridal shoes; what are the qualities of a good pair of bridal shoes. It has got to be well-thought-out. You need to take a moment and visualize how the shoe will blend with the overall look. The shoe should depict your style as well as coordinate with the theme colors of the wedding. Below are some few must-have tips to assist you in purchasing the right bridal shoes;

THE SHOE SHOULD MATCH THE DRESS

Your wedding dress is a tell-tell sign on the kind of shoe you should purchase. If your choice of dress is a long flowing ball gown, don’t scratch your head too much on what kind of shoe to wear as no one will see it anyway. A comfortable pair of kitten heels will be good enough. However, short and tea-length dresses will require you to go all out. This is the perfect opportunity to wear those bright sparkly wedding shoes. For the daring at heart, feel free to wear animal print heels or those neon-colored heels that you have been saving up for an occasion.

CONSIDER THE FABRIC OF THE DRESS

The type of fabric that your wedding dress is made of will determine the type of shoe to wear. For instance, lace wedding dresses will not go well with studded shoes. The dress will take all the studs out of the dress or worse case, rip your wedding dress.

AVOID SKINNY HEELS AT ALL COSTS

Pointy heels or skinny stilettos are something to definitely avoid on your wedding day. The last thing you want is that ‘click’ and ‘clack’ sound as you walk down the aisle. Pointed heels tend to go digging on grass and sand for a garden or an outdoor wedding. The digging will destabilize your walk making you look like a clown on your wedding day. Block heels are best recommended for such events.

ALWAYS GO FOR COMFORT

Don’t buy a wedding shoe just for the gist of it! You will be wearing this shoe for around 8 hours in one of the important days of your life. Take into account that half of that time you will be standing. Of course, there are those ladies that are perfectly acquainted with walking in heels, others not so much. As much as you may want to wear that six-inch heel, stick to bridal shoes that you are accustomed to and are comfortable.

HAVE AN EXTRA SPARE SHOE

Weddings are pompous events filled with song and dance. This being said, consider wearing an elegant pair of heels for the church ceremony and switching it up with some comfortable flats or a short blocked heel for the reception. The spare shoe doesn’t necessarily need to be boring, feel free to wear some shimmery dazzling flats.

DON’T BE AFRAID TO SPICE IT UP

Most shops display these white, laced-up bridal kitten heels that leave a lot to anyone’s liking. Ladies want bridal comfortable shoes but not necessarily plain. A pair of sexy, strappy heels can be paired with a mermaid curve to accentuate your curves.