Mesmerizing Strawberry Blonde Hair Color Ideas to Warm Up Your Look

Strawberry blonde is one of those dye jobs that can’t go unnoticed. Standing in between red and blonde, it’s a stunning mix of these two, not even similar shades. It’s a perfect choice for all indecisive gals who can’t choose between fiery or blonde hair color. The best thing is that strawberry blonde spans a flattering color palette that looks good on numerious skin tones. Depending on your undertone and preferences, you can ask your hair colorist to customize a shade that will work best for you. Scroll down to discover the prettiest strawberry blonde hair color ideas that you can take to the salon as a reference.

Photo Source: Pinterest

Dimensional strawberry blonde hair colors are a great way to infuse your look with youth and freshness. While this tone flatters any skin tone, it looks especially beautiful when paired with porcelain skin. It doesn’t wash out paler complexions and it doesn’t blend in excessively.