Surprising Skin Care Do’s and Don’ts

We’ve all been through it: there is a time when your skin just won’t collaborate with you. At the end of the day, it’s the small things that count. You might be doing a little something or missing a tiny detail that affects the bigger picture a.k.a your skin. Here are seven unexpected skin care do’s and don’ts to keep your complexion as flawless as possible.

1. Don’t Use Too Much Moisturizer

Are you surprised? A moisturizer is a must in every skincare routine, but that doesn’t mean you need to use it excessively. You should be very careful with rich, heavy creams as they can sit on your skin’s surface and clog your pores.

2. Do Sleep On a Clean Pillowcase

Possible Scenario: You remove every trace of your makeup before hitting the sheets, yet something causes you to breakout. It might be your pillow! Your skin can pick up bacteria, traces of makeup, dirt, and hair products residue. It’s recommended to flip your pillow once a week and wash it every two weeks to avoid a buildup of these substances that can clog your pores and lead to breakouts.

3. Don’t Take Hot Showers

Sorry to disappoint you, but your skin is not a fan of hot showers. Although they are one of the best cheap thrills in the world, try to avoid them as much as possible. When taking a hot shower you remove the natural oils and proteins from your skin which keep it healthy. Very hot water can also cause redness, dryness, and inflammation. Warm water is ideal for your skin.

4. Do Sweat

Here is another reason to hit the gym more often. Regular workouts actually have a positive impact on your skin. By being active you increase blood circulation which gives you that healthy glow everyone is crazy about. Also, when you sweat, you lower the stress hormone cortisol which is linked to skin aging, breakouts, and clogged pores.

5. Don’t Over Exfoliate

Exfoliation is another essential step in your skincare routine. However, it can cause more trouble than good if you are overdoing it. Once or twice a week is just enough to keep your skin smooth and healthy-looking. If you exfoliate too often you can irritate your skin and make it more vulnerable.

6. Do Clean Your Phone

Your phone is a home to many germs that go directly on your face every day. It’s recommended to clean your phone daily and don’t press it against your skin when talking.

7. Do Double Cleanse

To make sure that every trace of your makeup is removed always double cleanse. An oil cleanser is a great solution for this as it attracts the other unwanted oils on your face. Then you can splash your face with water to dissolve it.

