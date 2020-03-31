Ingredients to Help Your Skin Shine the Right Way

The words “shine” and “glow” may seem like synonyms, but people prone to oily skin know there’s a difference. Shining is great for diamonds, the sun and stars, and even your smile. When it comes to skin, though, what you really want is a bright, healthy glow. It’s subtler than a shine, and it doesn’t come with the telltale gleam that oily skin is most prone to. Even if your skin is prone to oil, it’s possible to achieve a warm, nourished glow for your skin—in fact, it’s even easy. All you need are the right products, formulated with high-performing ingredients that promote brighter, more radiant skin. Let’s take a look at some of the best ingredients out there right now.

Lactic and Azelaic Acids

Lactic acid is a hardworking ingredient. Not only does it offer hydration—a key factor in achieving a healthy-looking glow—but it also helps brighten uneven toned skin. This ingredient is beneficial if you’re hoping to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and it can also offer exfoliating properties. You can find this ingredient in cleansers and exfoliating treatment masks, which remove impurities and dead skin cells to help your skin get that healthy glow.

Like lactic acid, azelaic acid contains properties that allow it to reduce the look of unevenly toned skin, perhaps from marks left behind by blemishes. By evening the tone of your skin and fading the appearance of these marks, azelaic acid ultimately promotes brighter, more radiant-looking skin. Because of its ability to reduce the appearance of blemish marks, you can often find azelaic acid in products designed to fight acne, such as cleansers and toners that may also be formulated with salicylic acid—widely known for its acne-fighting benefits.

Licorice

Licorice is a superfood with a number of benefits for people prone to oily skin. It’s loaded with antioxidant properties that help protect your skin from environmental stressors. Because of this and its ability to promote more radiant skin, it’s an ideal ingredient to include in products formulated for oily skin, such as acne-fighting cleansers like the Keep It Clear acne foam cleanser from TULA Skincare. This high-performing product also incorporates the previously mentioned azelaic acid, which works in conjunction with the licorice to boost your skin’s natural glow.

Chicory and Turmeric Roots

Chicory root helps promote a healthy glow by working to firm up skin, giving your face a smoother, more youthful-looking appearance. By virtue of its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, chicory root extract also works to protect your skin from external stressors that can increase a dull-looking appearance. Turmeric root and extracts from it serve as powerful antioxidants, helping to protect your skin from potential sun damage and signs of aging. It also has strong anti-inflammatory properties, reducing the appearance of inflammation and dark circles.

You can often find turmeric and chicory root extracts in products designed to purify and brighten your skin, including toners, exfoliating treatment masks, and cleansers, such as TULA Skincare’s Cult Classic purifying face cleanser.

Ginger

Think of ginger as a sort of cousin to turmeric. You often see them together in recipes, right? That’s because their benefits are similar. Ginger is another one of those superfoods loaded with antioxidants that can do wonders for your skin. A truly multitasking ingredient, ginger helps to fight free radicals, keep skin looking brighter, and reduce the appearance of signs of aging. It also serves to soothe potentially irritated skin, which reduces the look of redness. In the end, all of these powerful properties result in giving your skin a glowing, healthier look.

Blueberries

Yet another natural antioxidant, blueberries are used in skincare to promote hydration and fight the potential damage from free radicals. Blueberries are highly beneficial in products formulated for oily skin because of their hydrating properties, but they are also great sources of vitamin C. Vitamin C helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, alleviating the look of uneven toned skin. Blueberries can be found in a variety of products, including those designed to purify, tone, or exfoliate.

Pineapple & Papaya

Oily skin is sometimes caused by clogged pores and impurities on the surface of the skin. To combat these issues, you can use exfoliants. Products containing pineapple and papaya may be particularly effective. Papaya is a naturally occurring ingredient that has chemically exfoliating properties, while pineapple can help brighten dull-looking skin. An exfoliating sugar scrub, like the one offered by TULA Skincare, is a powerful option for clearing your skin of impurities by using natural ingredients to promote a healthier-looking, more radiant glow.

Prickly Pear

When it comes to handling oily skin, hydration is an important aspect of your skincare routine. One of the best fruit extracts for promoting hydration is prickly pear. This is because it offers an intense boost of moisture to quench your skin’s thirst, and it’s known to help soothe skin that may be irritated, reducing the appearance of redness. For additional effectiveness, look for this in a moisturizer that is cream or gel-based and oil-free.

Probiotics

We’ve saved for last one of the best ingredients in skincare for oily skin. Probiotics are quickly gaining popularity for their well-known ability to protect your skin from free radicals, lock in moisture while promoting further hydration, and smooth out uneven toned skin. They’re a favorite among skincare lines that incorporate naturally derived ingredients into their products, and they can be found across a wide range of items good for any skin type. Certain probiotics are especially beneficial for oily skin because of their hydrating properties, of course, but also because they help reduce the look of redness caused by inflammation. It’s possible to build your entire oil-fighting skincare regimen from products containing probiotics, which can work very effectively in conjunction with the other ingredients on this list.

The main takeaway for people with oily skin is to find products that promote hydration and offer antioxidant properties to protect your skin from impurities and environmental damage. Focus on ingredients like probiotics and superfoods—they are typically high-performing, naturally derived options, and they tend to have multitasking benefits for your skin. If you’re looking to reduce the shine caused by oily skin and improve a healthier, more radiant glow, then a skincare regimen packed with an assortment of these ingredients is a great way to get you started.

