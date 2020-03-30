This Is What You Can Wear Leather Pants With

Leather pants are gaining more and more popularity now with the rise of leather alternatives; they are becoming more affordable and even more widespread among sassy fashionisers. Still, despite the fact that wearing leather pants may become a direct and irreplaceable way of catching and having everyone’s attention, there are certain things that should be taken into account when picking leather pants. Since they fit so snug and perfectly, they have to be precisely styled and matched. So, read our style tips below to find out the right options for you and the perfect ways to style those options.

In order to pick the right options, you should know the basic forms of leather pants, which can generally be divided into three categories:

1. Straight shapes, which reflect the classic pant fit

2. Skinny types, which have the form of the legs and fit like skinny jeans, accentuating every single line and detail of your legs

3. And cropped pants, which form some looks resembling breeches

The varieties of leather pants range both in shape and color, as well as in style, from classic to modern. When picking leather pants, you should pay attention to both the occasion and the combo you are planning to get.

Who Can Wear Leather Pants and Who Can’t

This is the next significant question that we would like to discuss when talking about the basic peculiarities of leather pants.

1. Excess Weight in the Areas of Hips

You should really bear in mind that leather pants are not like the rest of the pants you’ve been wearing. Unlike the other pieces, leather pants do not conceal the imperfection of your figure, but emphasize and accentuate them even more. So, if you’re trying to hide excess weight in your hips, these pants are not for you.

2. Wide Hips

Taking the above into account, if you have wide hips, skinny and cropped leather pants are not preferable since they make the figure heavier and will visually shorten the legs. Try for traditional leather pants, but keep in mind they may not be you favorite pair of pants.

3. Short Legs

In this case, everything is quite clear and easy. What you should not do is wear cropped options. And if you have seen a very catchy and interesting type of cropped leather pants you simply can’t help but wear, then you should match them with high-heeled lace-up shoes in the same shade as the pants.

How to Choose Leather Pants

Leather pants do differ in textile in a number of ways. So when buying leather pants you should pay attention to the following aspects:

• Extra space: Leather pants should always have a little bit of extra space. At the same time they shouldn’t look too loose on you.

• All brands of leather pants will fit differently, so if one doesn’t fit, don’t give up; you should look for the other options, too.

What You Can and What You Can’t Wear With Leather Pants

The compatibility of leather pants is almost the same as in the case of regular pants. The most important thing is picking such combinations which won’t look too provocative. Here are some more nuances for that:

• Leather pants should not be combined with pieces with shimmery texture. The shimmery fabrics, sequins, beads, all go under this category.

• Tops with a deep plunging neckline and other semi-transparent pieces should also be avoided in order not to risk with overdosing.

• If you are not a rocker, then you really shouldn’t go for all-leather combinations. Still, you may try matching your leather pants with some accessories like belts, shoes, handbags and leather jackets.

• Straight pants look great in business combinations. You may complete the image with a turtleneck or a top of light tone, topping it with a business style jacket. If the dress code in your workplace is not strict then you may wear cropped pants with boots.

• For the casual style you may pick leather pants as an irreplaceable element matching them with sweatshirts, jackets, and short dresses also including different tunics and pieces of that type. The shoes may be of any type, however, it’s better to opt for high heels for a better effect.

• The country style is a good alternative for those, who have just bought some beige or brownish leather pants. You may complete the looks made of them with checkered shirts, denim shirts, or linen options in natural tones. The furry and leather jackets will also finish up the look nicely. In this style with leather pants cowboy boots may also be worn, as well as booties, ballet flats, and ankle boots.

• For an evening out, or a party you may pick some elongated leather pants with a corset or a silk top. This is probably the only case when you may pick a little bit of sparkling things using brighter accessories and jewelry.

• For the street style looks you may also match your leather pants with denim pieces, also combining that with bright tight fitting T-shirts and comfy moccasins or converse shoes, creating quite cool looks for walks and shopping.

• Messy chic looks can be created matching leather pants with relaxed one-shoulder-off tops and a shorter jacket. In order not to have too sporty combos, you may also pick some velvet pieces as outerwear, adorned with sequins, beads and finishing off the look with heels.

• Matching leather pants with a trench with leopard prints will create a really bold image, making you the center of attention everywhere. Still, you need to be sure to pick black pants and match all that with a limited number of accessories.

• We should also note the glam-rock style as a separate and very specific direction the key elements of which are leather pants. For a combo like this you will need a denim jacket, a T-shirt, and boots. If you like the glam rock style more, then you may pick a tight-fitting top, ankle boots or shoes not forgetting about the jewelry. Headwear accessories like bandanas and kerchiefs can also be worn with such pieces. Leather bracelets and other accessories made of leather, like fringed handbags are also an option.

What Type of Tops to Wear With Leather Pants

Leather pants can be matched both with leather tops and textile options. Leather jackets, leather trenches are all a nice choice with a combo of leather pants. Coats are not that interesting here, but wearing them is not a taboo.

In winter leather pants can be matched with fur coats and other luxurious pieces nicely. In fall they will also make a good pair with fur waistcoats and knitted cardigans.

So go out there and rock your beset leather pants matched with the perfect top for you!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Get Trending: Three Ways To Rock A Leather Skirt