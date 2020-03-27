Stylish Mid-Length Layered Haircuts for Women

Taking into account the tight schedules of most women, practicality is most certainly the number one thing a lady is looking for into a haircut nowadays. The medium length layered haircuts are insanely popular not only because they look pretty. These styles are very diverse, universally flattering and easy to maintain. No matter what personal preferences, hair type or face shape you have, you’ll be able to find a middle lenght layered haircut that suits your needs. In general, layered haircuts look more interesting than blunt ones as the layers provide more movement and shape to one’s hair. You can go with the bare minimum of two layers or get playful with multiple layers, depending on what you want to achieve. We bring you nine super stylish middle lenght layered haircuts to help you pick the right one for you.

Photo By @texturedbymeg/Instagram

Even the simplest middle lenght layered haircuts that consist of only one longer and one shorter section of hair can do wonder for you in terms of volume. You can lift the shorter layer by teasing the hair and giving it a subtle texture.