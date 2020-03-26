Pretty Middle Part Hairstyles To Refresh Your Look

While side-swept bangs can add a dose of romance to your look, a chic middle part hairstyle can take years off your face. It’s the go-to style for many celebrities as it can look like you’ve spent hours in front of the mirror when in reality you’ve just parted your hair in the center. What’s so special about middle part hairstyles? They look flattering on every face shape and hair type and leave space for endless styling options. Getting a haircut is not the only way to transform your look. Switching from a side part to a center part hairstyle can give you a whole new look. Check out these pretty middle part hairstyles to get your inspiration going.

Photo By @natalieannehair/Instagram

Many ladies have decided to chop off their lengths amind the bob haircut trend. While there are many ways to style a bob, one great option is a middle part hairstyle with lots of volume. The playful locks will infuse your look with youth.