What to Consider Before Investing in Designer Shoes

When it comes to shoes, you can either buy cheap shoes that need replacing after not that much wear, or you can invest in a designer pair that’s going to last you for years. Whether you prefer sneakers, heels, loafers or another kind of shoe, the same statement applies.

Someone who likes to switch their footwear up a lot might prefer buying cheaper shoes that won’t cost them too much to replace when they want something different, while on the other hand, if you just want a dependable, reliable pair of shoes that you can wear for at least the next decade then investing in a designer pair is definitely worth looking into. Not only do these shoes tend to be far better quality with more longevity, but it’s also highly likely that over time you’ll save money – if you’re not buying any other pairs.

So, no matter your preferred shoe style, if you’ve decided to invest in your first pair of designer shoes, what are the main factors to keep an eye out for?

Price:

First of all, consider your budget – there are many options out there for designer shoes and they don’t all have to set you back thousands. And sometimes, paying more doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to get better quality – it could simply be a high price tag due to the designer name or brand that you’re buying, so keep that in mind.

Before you make up your mind, do some research and determine whether or not you can realistically afford the shoes that you want – or if there’s another similar style from a different designer brand that will be cheaper. Or, can you get a similar but different style from the same designer for less? A site like SSENSE is a good place to start because you can browse several options for Givenchy sneakers, Balenciaga sneakers, Moschin sneakers and more, compare prices and find something that you like within your budget. You can view SSENSE’s full collection of Givenchy sneakers here.

Comfort:

Buying online is a great way to get a bargain when it comes to investing in designer shoes but realistically, it’s not always the most convenient option as you never really know if you’ll be comfortable in a shoe until you’ve got it on your foot. And, there’s always the risk of buying online only to find that actually, you don’t like the shoes that much in person or they just don’t suit you – leaving you with the hassle of arranging a return and getting a refund.

Instead, if you can, take some time to go into designer shoe stores and have a look at the options in person. Chances are, you’re going to find the same shoes online – but you will be able to make a more informed decision about what you want. Try some shoes on and see how they look on you and more importantly – how you feel in them. Walk around for a while in the store in different shoes and then decide which pair you want.

Quality:

Another factor to check when you visit designer shoe stores is the quality as this can be another one that’s hard to tell when you’re buying online – you’ll never truly know what the quality is like until you see the shoes in person. If you want your designer shoes to last you several years, then you will need to make sure that they are extremely well made. And sadly, the designer label does not always guarantee good quality.

Take a close look at the shoe and inspect the sole, stitching, and the materials that it is made of. The stitching should be firm and intact and the material should feel sturdy and strong, as should the sole. It’s also worth checking to see whether or not the manufacturer or retailer you plan to buy from has a quality guarantee – will you be able to return the shoes or have them repaired free of charge if the quality doesn’t turn out to be as good as you expected?

Longevity:

Finally, if you’ve decided that you want to invest in a pair of designer shoes, it’s important that you’re sure you are going to get your money’s worth. If you’re only considering wearing them once for a wedding or christening that you have coming up, then you might want to think about whether a cheaper option would be a better choice for you.

When deciding on the kind of shoes that you want, it’s also worth thinking about what you normally wear – you might love a pair of designer heels or dress shoes, for example, but if you only wear this type of shoe at special occasions for a short time, will they be worth the investment? On the other hand, if you live in sneakers, a pair of designer sneakers in a classic design and color is bound to serve you well.

Designer shoes are no small investment – so make sure that you carefully think through these points before you buy some.

