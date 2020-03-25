The Sultriest Metallic Ensembles as Seen on Stars

It seems that stars are in love with shiny, metallic outfits. If you’re also obsessing over this trend, you can now see how they make it work for different occasions. Some opted for fancy metallic gowns, while others simply wore it as their everyday attire. Flip through this article to discover the chicest celebrity-approved metallic looks.

Hailey Baldwin

The gorgeous fiance of Justin Bieber debuted a rose gold metallic outfit. Hailey opted for a sporty vibe rocking a fabulous bomber and super-short shorts.