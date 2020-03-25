The lively, rich and lush green tone that once Pantone called Color of the Year, is now back on-trend. Emerald green might have come back into the spotlight due to the tremendous fame it’s pastel sister has achieved lately. While the boldest makeup enthusiasts are out there trying bright mint green makeup looks, emerald green is embraced by those who love darker glam. As an earthy tone, emerald green is a great alternative to your go-to brown glam. We gathered ten emerald green makeup looks to show you the versatility of this hue.

Photo By @samhendrymua/Instagram

Halo eyes is a makeup technique that can help you make your eyes appear bigger just by highlighting the center of your eyelids. You can choose emerald green as your base tone to achieve a seductive look that will make you stand out from the crowd.