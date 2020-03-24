Caribbean Islands fall into the American region. Moreover, the North Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea envelope these islands. There are more than seven thousand Caribbean islands. These islands have one of the most diverse ecosystems. The Caribbean people have different cultures, languages, religions. These islands are very beautiful and one of the major tourist attractions. People often visit the Caribbean islands on photography tours to capture the natural beauty and indigenous culture. There are many islands, but all are not safe and easy to reach. In this write-up, we will enumerate about the top 3 Caribbean Islands for photography tours.

Saint Lucia:

Saint Lucia is an island in the eastern Caribbean region. There are many volcanos on this island. It has a tropical climate. Most tourists visit this island on a photography tour to capture beautiful and captivating landscapes and intriguing portraits of the native people. Here are some beautiful places in Saint Lucia for the photography tour.

The Pitons:

There are two peaks that emerge from the sea resembling the twin tower in the Pitons. It came into existence by volcanic activity. You can also dive underwater to explore the cliffs.

Marigot Bay:

It is one of the most beautify bay. A scene from the movie Doctor Doolittle was shot here.

Tet Paul Nature Trail:

There are exotic fruits, trees, and plants there. There is also a location there called “stairway to heaven” for a 360-degree view.

Soufriere:

There is a colorful fishing village surrounded by a bay.

Sulphur Springs Park Scenic Drive:

It is the most active geothermal area. You can see sulphur oozing out from the bubbling pools of Volcano there.

Diamond Botanical Gardens, Waterfall, and mineral baths:

The waterfall is beautiful as it encompasses minerals that change the color. The place also houses a botanical garden.

Rodney Bay:

The water sports and glittering white sand attract many tourist photographers.

Edmund Rainforest Reserve:

The greenery on the mountain looks blue in the light with waterfall trails.

Castries Market:

Photographers can capture the lives of the local village people indulged in their day-to-day activities.



The Bahamas:

The island is formally called the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. There are about seven hundred islands around The Bahamas. It has a tropical climate, which is suitable for photography tours. Moreover, it is one of the wealthiest countries in America because of tourism. It is highly preferable for photography tours because of these following attractive places.

The Abacos:

The beaches here have white and pinkish sand, which makes the water reflect beautifully. There are national parks with exotic animals and various unexplored regions.

Cat Island:

There are hardly any tourists here. It is very peaceful and. There is a clear lake known as a boiling hole at Cat Island.

Andros:

The Best underwater photography and diving place in The Bahamas.

Eleuthera:

It is a slim and beautiful island surrounded by English architecture.

Long Island:

It is famous for diving and watching sea turtles and sea horses.

Harbour Island:

It is quite romantic as the rand is rose-colored and beautiful.

Crooked Island:

Beat beach to capture flying Flamingos.

Atlantis Paradise Island:

One of the most beautiful islands to watch fishes.



Dominican Republic:

It is actually a country situated on the island of Hispaniola. Moreover, t has one of the fastest-growing economies due to tourism. It is the most visited destination in the Caribbean. Moreover, there are multiple provinces in this country that are diverse. This makes it more attractive to photography tourists. However, here are some famous and attractive places for the Dominican Republic photographer.

Scape Park Cap Cana:

It is a natural theme park with many caves. Photographers can get the best shot while enjoying hiking, swimming, and zip-lining.

Pico Duarte:

It is the highest peak in all the Caribbean islands. Photos from the view are breathtaking.

27 Waterfalls:

In Damajagua, there are 27 waterfalls that combine into one pool. The spectacular charm is out of this world.

Samana Peninsula:

It is a peaceful place that is very secluded. Moreover, you can capture people surfing and hiking. You can capture 2500 Humpback whales visiting this place every year.

CayoLevantado:

It is a small beach with white sand and palm trees. The Dominican Republic photographer manages to get awesome clicks every time.

Barahona:

It is an isolated coffee plantation stretching on for miles. The pictures of this landscape are worth watching after all.

Catalina Island:

There are calm coral reefs on this island. You can also watch cruise ships sailing. The sunset pictures are astounding. It also has a shipwreck below the water called a “Living Museum of the Sea.”

Santo Domingo:

It is full of history and art museum, showing the true ethnicity of the people by the Dominican Republic photographer, who capture their true essence.

Jarabacoa:

Photographers can capture beautiful clouds and waterfalls.

The Dominican Alps:

Photographers can capture nature at its best from the height of the mountains overlooking the city likewise.

Bani:

This place is full of sand dunes, salt mines. The water is beautiful and pink, surrounded by sand dunes.

Azua:

It has a beautiful vineyard called Ocoa Bay Vineyard. There is a beach nearby only accessible by boat consequently. The pink coral rocks make up for a beautiful landscape.

Monte Cristi:

A perfect blend of nature and history makes up the best tourist place for photographers in the Dominican Republic after all.

Bahia de las Aguilas Beach:

Out of all the beaches in the world, this beach provides the best photographic experience to the tourists likewise.

Punta Cana:

It is a resort town where people come for destination weddings and holidays. However, many photographers visit this place for wedding shoots.

Photographers from all over the world visit the Dominican Republic for special photographic tours to capture its natural scenic beauty and the diverse culture of the local people. Out of all the 3 Caribbean Islands, Dominican Republic receives a maximum number of tourist photographers consequently. The travel is cheap, and there is a lot more to explore than the other two islands.

