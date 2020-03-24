The Best Office Shoes for Women

Your professional look is incredibly important. People will judge and define you based on how you dress in a professional environment, so it’s important to think about every detail. After you have your outfit laid out for work, but sure to then decide on the best footwear to go with your look. Styling is key when it comes to professionalism, so really think about your shoes. But don’t fear! We are here to give you some tips and tricks regarding office shoes for women.

The very first thing that you need to bear in mind is that there’s nothing more important regarding office footwear than comfort. So, this should be your primary factor when picking out your shoes for the day before heading to work. Your office shoes should be comfy enough to give you the chance to be on your feet all day. Thus, picking high heels is actually the last thing that you should consider since, apart from such problems as inflammation, you might also have to deal with a number of complexities at times. Of course, this doesn’t mean limiting your style with sporty sneakers.

If we were to make a list of do’s that you should bear in mind when picking office shoes, it would look like this:

1. The very first thing to think about is the length of the heels that you are opting for. So, if you can’t do without the heels, at least be sure to buy some 2-inch kitten heels, presenting quite an interesting alternative for your daily use, thus securing your sassy and attractive looks and, at the same time, giving you a chance to feel comfortable and free during the day.

2. Don’t refrain from buying wedge heels, since they also present a significant option in the range of the most suitable women’s office shoes for business looks.

3. Do look for high quality options if you feel you can afford that. For instance, picking pieces made of genuine leather is a great idea. One cool thing about such office shoes is that they preserve the exact and ideal shape of your feet and don’t get deformed and distorted over time. Still, if you just can’t wear leather shoes because of personal reasons like being a vegan, you can substitute such shoes with textile alternatives, tweed, or drab picked in natural shades.

4. Be sure your office shoes match with your daily outfit. For instance, the level of dress and color combination should fit accordingly if at all possible.

5. Avoiding office shoes with straps, especially ankle straps, is the next thing that we would like to speak about. The existence of these straps will most likely cause pain and irritation. Focusing on shoes with soft lining instead.

6. Avoid shoes with pointy, narrow toes. These will increase your chances of developing bunions and neuromas.

7. Finally, you should really make sure that the shoes you’re buying really fit you, otherwise you will have to bear the pain of having too small or too big shoes all day long just because you’ve liked the design and paid a great deal of money for those shoes without even paying attention to the way they fit.

So, to elaborate:

What Should Your Office Shoes Be Like?

• Comfortable

• Made from natural materials

• Elegantly adorned with minimalistic touches and vibes

• Having thin soles and simple heels

• Adorned with the classic shades of office looks like black, beige, blue, gray, or brown

• Appropriate for the dress code accepted in this or that company

What Should You Avoid?

• Office shoes made from leatherette, even if it looks impeccable and great. This is especially not allowed because the skin does not breathe inside those shoes thus being subjected to a range of risks.

• Office shoes that have glittery and catchy details and accessories on them

• Office shoes that have platforms or heels that are too high

• Office shoes that are too bright

• Sporty or beachy open-toed shoes

• Shoes with thick texture

With those no-no’s aside, here are more specific types of shoes you should consider wearing to work:

1. The Universal Type

Classic pumps are what you may start out with. Especially if you manage to opt for even more versatile options, you can go for the nude pump. This is really a universal and cool alternative for shaping your good looks irrespective of the style and the garments you’re wearing.

2. “Modest” Heels

The following alternative is the so-called range of modest heels, which do not go beyond three inches and help you not to lose your beauty and charm in any situation including those at work.

3. Loafers and Oxfords

Other cool alternatives are loafers and Oxfords, which are really stylish and chic.

4. Leather Ballet Flats

One more cute and sweet variant that you may consider is the ballet flats option which fits well with all types of clothing.

5. Romantic and Cute Barbie Shoes

The fact that you should not opt for high heels all day long doesn’t give you a reason to turn up with crazy options like flip-flops! Instead you may benefit from the super amazing flat alternatives, which should surely be lady-like, being absolutely deprived of the childish touches and impression. So you may pick some minimalistic designs with just as little embellishments, high quality construction and nothing extraordinary!

Your professional image is everything. So, be sure to take the time and care you need when thinking about your professional footwear. Good luck boss-babes!

