Mesmerizing Emerald Green Hair Ideas to Enrich Your Look

Emerald hair is a rich green tone that falls between yellow and blue in the color spectrum. Since it’s an unnatural looking hair color, you should consult with a professional when picking a green tone for your next dye job. The emerald green hair, however, looks surprisingly flattering on every skin tone. This rich tone looks particularly beautiful on dark skin. But you can always customize the shade using different coloring techniques and undertones to make it work for your skin tone. Also, if you have previously colored your hair, achieving a perfect emerald green dye job might require bleaching, depending on your base. Scroll down to discover the prettiest emerald green hair colors.

Photo By @hilaryish/Instagram

The safest way to try emerald green hair is to go for a temporary dye job. It lasts about seven washes. This way, you can see how green hair looks on you and whether you love it enough to commit on a long term basis.