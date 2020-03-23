Spring 2020 Lookbook

Spring is right around the corner, and it’s time to update your wardrobe. Though it is now 2020, looks from other decades are coming into play when it comes to fashion. Let’s learn about a few of them below.

Decade Trends

The 70s are back with crochet getting a modern update this spring. Women are grooving to the beat with a disco collar, where their collar is a little longer and worn over or outside the lapels of a jacket. These shirts can come in prints or solid colors as well and can be paired with some retro suede or bohemian layers.

Another decade piece that is coming back for everyone are flared pants. The thin upper leg and exaggerated ankle, the pants look great with a slim fitting shirt to emphasize the bell bottom. Women are keeping time island style with nature and fruit inspired tropical prints. Spring trends are just for clothes, but accessories as well. Ladies are seeing fun shapes in glasses such as cat and heart eyes along with glasses with some bling on them like crystals, chains, or metal embellishments.

Then comes the 80s, but don’t think big hair and leg warmers, it’s hot pants, or short shorts and bright neon colors. If you aren’t comfortable with Daisy Dukes, the look can be paired with some tights, which brings us to the 90s.

A sultry slip dress for the ladies paired with a graphic tee underneath and some classic sneakers to make the look comfortable will do wonders for your spring look. Oftentimes, you can find an Adidas promo code online to get a great deal.

Men’s Fashion Trends

Guys can also save money with the code while they are buying Adidas gear to get ready for festivals and raves. One option is to combine athleisure and the patterns of hippie counterculture, such as tie-dye.

Men can also use the deal-saver to find some chunky soled shoes. This trend is pretty casual, so guys can pair them with tailored trousers and a classic white t-shirt. Collar trends are in for both sexes. Men are getting ready for the summer heat with some Cuban collar shirts. These have a distinctive collar and short sleeves and are an easy way to spice up any outfit. Cuban shirts can come in a solid color or be worn in a bold print to dress up some chinos. Flared pants are also in for men this spring, and they can also be paired with a solid or print shirt. Prints will ring in the sunshine, and the louder, the prouder. Men can wear shirts made of different prints with a simple jean to complete the look. Men are getting in on the trend with shield sunglasses, a fresh alternative to traditional eyewear. The shields will make you look like you’re straight out of Blade Runner.

All of these trends can help with a wardrobe update or a bit of summer styling, and who doesn’t love to get trendy once in a while?