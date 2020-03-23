Pretty Bob With Bangs Haircut Ideas to Refresh Your Look

With the rise of the classic bob last year, many ladies are now turning to the bob with bangs. The style comes in different versions, depending on one’s preferences and face shape. While the bob with bangs can flatter any face shape, those with a longer face can benefit the most from it as the added fringe will create a flattering face frame. As for what type of bangs to incorporate in your bob, your choices are endless. From sharp-to-perfection to chopped bangs, you can enrich your bob in many ways. Scroll down to get your inspiration going with the prettiest bob with bangs haircut ideas.

Photo By @more_meagan/Instagram

Achieve a sultry look with a softly textured bob with bangs that frame the face seductively. It’s a classy hairstyle that never goes out of style.