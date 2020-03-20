Turn a Photo into a Painting to Create the Best Gift for You

Looking for a great gift idea for the most important person in your life: you? A custom painting might be just the ticket. Since a painting is a great gift in general, it absolutely makes sense that it’s a great gift to purchase for yourself.

Think about it. Would you like to receive a custom portrait from someone else? Wouldn’t it be nice to have your favorite photo turned into a fantastic piece of home décor that you can cherish for now and ever more? Of course! Maybe you could even hand it down, creating a legacy of sorts for yourself. Click here to read more about custom portraits from paintings.

Self-Care is Critical

Let’s focus for a minute on how absolutely important self-care is. Experts agree that self-care is not only important to our own well-being, but to the well-being of our relationships and the people around us. It’s an important part of managing stress in our lives, which is necessary for maintaining both our physical and mental health.

As the saying goes, we can’t pour from an empty cup, but we also can’t always count on the people around us to help fill our cup. Even if we’re surrounded by cup-fillers, there’s really nothing like taking the time, energy, and resources we’ve got available to do something for ourselves.

We’ve all got to do something for ourselves once in a while. Maybe you like to take time to yourself for a bubble bath or a pedicure, or maybe you take a yoga class or meditate. Lots of people enjoy a little retail therapy, and ordering a custom portrait kind of combines the mindfulness and creativity of many other self-care activities with the benefits of buying yourself a little something.

Portraits Serve Many Self-Care Purposes

Having a portrait commissioned as a gift to yourself is a great idea on so many levels.

Here are five reasons a custom portrait is the perfect gift for little ol’ you.

You get to design the portrait yourself, meaning your custom portrait is exactly how you’d want it.

You can design the portrait with the perfect spot in your home in mind.

That self-care gift serves as amazing home décor. In that way, it can serve as a pick me up every day. It’s a kind of perpetual self-care if you place a custom portrait that makes you happy in full view in your home.

You get to use your creativity, even if you aren’t painting the portrait yourself.

Custom paintings are incredibly thoughtful gifts. Having a portrait commissioned isn’t just a grand gesture in Victorian times; they make a great modern gift as well. Who better to gift a great gift to than you?!

Paint Your Life Can Help

If you haven’t the foggiest idea of how to commission an artist or purchase a custom portrait, no worries. Paint Your Life has you covered. You can order a custom oil painting or a piece of art in any other medium PYL offers to suit your fancy, and it’s so easy.

Here are the steps to ordering a custom portrait from Paint Your Life:

Choose a photo- Find a good quality photo of someone (either bipedal or quadrupedal) or something that means a lot to you. You can even combine photos if you’d like. Choose a medium- Decide which medium you’d like your photo to be portrayed in. PYL offers oil, watercolor, pastel, charcoal, pencil, and acrylic. You can check out the galleries on the site for each of these mediums to see which you like best. Pick your artist- You can check out each of the professional artist’s portfolios out on the site, and you can hover over any picture on the site to see who painted it. Hire your artist- Once you’ve made some pertinent decisions, it’s time to start working with your artist to create the perfect portrait. You can customize the photo in just about any way you could think of. You only need to see the royal kitty above to know that the only limit is your imagination.

