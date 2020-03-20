Drenched Hair is the new Grunge Hair Color Trend That Got Everyone Obsessed

Depending on your personality, “drenched” can spark different things in your mind. Optimists would imagine themselves as drenched in gold, compliments or even the sun somewhere on a tropical island. Some might associate the term with being drenched in sweat or perfume, or both. What comes to our mind, when someone brings up this word is the hottest spring hair color trend – drenched hair. With the comeback of the ’80s rebellious aesthetic, we are looking for ways to match our grunge makeup and grunge outfits to our hair. Here comes the drenched hair trend to give us a complete grunge makeover. Interested to hear more about this new hair trend that doesn’t have to necessarily look all loud and dramatic? Scroll down to learn more!

Billie Elish saw it coming! Or maybe even initiated this grunge hair trend. A few months back, the young singer colored her roots acid green, getting everyone obsessed with the look. The randomly placed neon hair color infused her look with grunge vibes.