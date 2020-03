Brides always want to have their whole look on point to the very last detail. That’s why nail art is a very important part of their special day. It’s the final detail that adds that extra bit of class to a wedding. Today we bring you some super-pretty and trendy manicures that will have you swooning all day.

If you are one of the brides who wants to stand out but still wants to stick to soft colors, this holographic nail art is perfection.