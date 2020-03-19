The Half and Half Hair Color Trend aka Two-Tone Hair is Perfect for Spring

For the indecisive ones, picking one hair color is a daunting task. The latest spring hair color trend solves this dilemma in the best way possible. Dubbed “two-tone hair” or “half and half hair color,” allow us to introduce you to the trend that will bolden up your sunny days. While almost any pretty dye job takes more than one color to achieve, the half and half hair trend consist of two contrasting hues. The colors should be placed on different sides of the head, rather than seamlessly blended into one another. Need some inspo? Scroll down to discover the prettiest two-tone hair color looks we’ve stumbled upon on Instagram.

Photo By @femmefatale.mel/Instagram

One of the most popular takes on the two-tone dye job is dividing a middle part hairstyle into two sections. Then, picking contrasting colors and placing them one next to another in a dye job as shown in the photo.