Transition to the Sunny Season in Style with the Celebrity Rose Gold Hair Color Trend

Blame it on millennials, but pale pink hair got everyone obsessed from celebs and influencers to your best friend and her sister. If you are among the people who are also considering a dreamy pink dye job, you are in the right place to get the ultimate inspo. Celebrities are undoubtedly obsessed with rose gold hair. Unlike many neon and pastel hair trends that have emerged so far, the celebrity rose gold hair is universally flattering and quite easy to pull off. The prettiest examples of rose gold hair served by your favorite celebrities, below.

Photo By @emrata/Instagram

This metallic fusion of blonde and pink hair seen on Emily Ratajkowski is as dreamy as it gets. Although the model has never dyed her hair, we wouldn’t mind if she decides to make the look permanent.