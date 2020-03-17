The Best Celebrity Layered Haircuts to Copy RN

We can all agree there’s something about layered haircuts that keeps them in the spotlight. Whether it’s a deep-side parting that covers one side of the face seductively or soft layering that adds movement to one’s tresses, layers can do wonders for everyone. Celebrities are well-aware of the magical powers of layering, flaunting such styles on the red carpet regularly. Having access to the best hairdressers in the industry, we always turn to these stars for the ultimate hair inspo. We gathered the prettiest celebrity layered haircuts for you to get an A-list makeover.

Photo By @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is the absolute queen of layered haircuts, being able to pull off everything from subtle layering to chunky layers. This polished long hairstyle with subtle waves on the ends is perfect for those who have naturally straight hair that won’t hold curls.