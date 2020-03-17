How to Choose a Leather Jacket For Your Body Shape

Spring is in the air! And while many think of pastels for these sunny months, a leather jacket is never a bad idea when it comes to a fashionable look. So, you should learn how to choose a leather jacket according to your body shape, personal style, and preferences.

A leather jacket is one of the most universal and cool types of outerwear, enabling you to create stylish combinations with any type of garment and any style you might think of. The key is picking and matching everything correctly.

What Type of Leather Jacket Do You Need?

In order to find out the exact form and look of the leather jacket you need, you should figure out the main places where you might need to wear it to. For instance, if you are planning to go to work on foot or using public transport you might need the elongated, warmer options leaving the shorter bolero-type alternatives for those who just want to add something new and special. Picking the classic chocolate brown, tan, and camel-beige options with lengths around the hipbone are quite suitable and great.

Looking for Sales

The price of the jacket is the next essential thing that requires your attention. Try to get a bargain picking your fave leather jacket during the sales in the middle of summer or winter. Even if the options you pick are from last year’s collection, be confident that no one will notice that. In addition, you should also know that the black leather jacket is one of the most eternal and never-fading exemplars of leather jackets. It’s always in! If you can’t afford buying real leather, you can go for a quality faux leather jacket, the range of which grows more and more long-lasting and better.

A Leather Jacket According to Your Body Shape

The next thing that you should pay attention to is the compatibility of the jacket with your body shape. Generally speaking, if you want to put the accents on the upper part of your body, you may use different details like studs, a zipper, some buttons, etc. On the other hand, in case you want to put the accents on the lower part, the minimalistic options are what you need.

For a straight or rectangular figure details are the most essential and central aspects of the jacket. Zippers, buckles, studs and other elements like that can work quite well. In addition, you may pick options with details like a cinched waist and a pop of peplum for the bottom to accentuate the figure.

Those ladies who have an hourglass body shape should opt for tight-fitting jackets, which will accentuate their figure best of all.

Those having a pear body type should go for jackets with a voluminous top having a folding collar and breast pockets, which also have the lower hem not coinciding with the widest part of the hips since it will make them look even wider that way. Spicing up the look with a long kerchief or a scarf is also a good idea in this case.

As for the reversed triangle body forms, we may recommend looking for options which have some finishes on the lower part- be those the folding pockets, Basque, or some furry hems. Jackets having vertical straps for the top and horizontal for the bottom are also recommended. Putting the accents on the shoulder details is another thing you may do. Studs and rhinestones may all be used.

Finally, for the apple body shape the elongated forms of leather jackets are more recommended, which will help to visually elongate the look and hide the belly. Fitting leather jackets with belts or other decorative elements around the waist is quite suitable here. Such options will help to get the body look slimmer and more beautiful. One more nice shape for this body type is the range of options having some loosely fitting areas around the midsection, flattering the rest of the body nicely.

Matching the Leather Jacket With Other Clothing

Matching your leather jacket with the rest of the garments you have is just as important, and there are some quite interesting variants that you might look through.

1. Matching Your Leather Jacket with Shorts or Jeans

In order to have ultra-innovative and stylish looks, you can match your leather jacket with shorts. The best option for shorts would be denim shorts. Finish the look with an elongated T-shirt. Matching your shorts with some opaque tights and comfy sweaters is another good idea for the colder season. On the other hand, the classic duo of a leather jacket and jeans creates the most astounding of street style looks.

2. Matching Your Leather Jacket with a Dress

If ultra-classic and feminine are what you need, then the synthesis of a leather jacket with a dress is probably the best option for you. Picking a short party dress for not so formal hangouts or going for longer options for formal occasions are all good ideas. Adding some more details like ruffles, prints, design details, etc. will all enhance the great effect of the look.

3. Matching Your Leather Jacket with Slacks

The retro and classically chic looks are totally guaranteed in case of the combination of a leather jacket and a pair of slacks. Using details like accessories may also accentuate the feminine feel of the combos.

So, here were the main secrets of matching and picking a leather jacket, which is one of the trendiest and essential details for any season. Anything you choose should be whatever you will feel maximum comfy with, so hurry up to create your version of perfection!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Get Trending: Three Ways To Rock A Leather Skirt