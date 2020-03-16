Welcome the Sunny Season With the Trendiest Layered Haircuts

As the sun starts shining a little more, you probably feel tempted to book in the salon for a fresh haircut. Need some inspo? We are here to unveil the magical powers of layering for you to choose a haircut that shows off the full potential of your tresses. Why layers? First of all, every hair type can benefit from layers. Whether you need some extra oomph or want to tame the excess volume, strategically placed layers can solve your hair struggles. No, we are not talking about those blunt, long layers you might have had in middle school. The layers of today are choppy, eye-skimming and face-framing, bringing out the best of one’s hair. Scroll down to discover the trendiest layered haircuts that can turn even the dullest strands into a seductive look.

Photo By @daisy_goord/Instagram

Subtle layers make one of the best layered haircuts for long hair. The soft layering will breathe life to your long strands while allowing you to keep the Rapunzel lengths.