Dress for the Job You Want: Abell Oujaddou Explains Why Looking the Part Matters

Almost everyone has heard the old adage, “dress for the job you want, not the job you have,” but few people take it as seriously as they should. Numerous studies have shown that dressing for success on the job can have significant positive outcomes, both professionally and personally. Here to offer their insight into the subject is the owner of Marie Robinson Salon in New York City, Abell Oujaddou. Thus, there is no one better to offer advice on why dressing for the job you want and looking the part matters.

Dressing Well Promotes Self-Respect

First, Abell Oujaddou asserts that dressing for the job you want promotes self-respect. Not only will it make you feel better about yourself, but by putting time and effort into what you wear, others will see you as someone with self-respect and self-worth. As it will be clear that you respect yourself, this will help both colleagues and managers form a positive opinion about you. People will also be more likely to believe that you are worthy of their time and company simply because of the clothes you are wearing. Never underestimate the power of fashion when it comes to gaining the respect of others.

Dressing Well Makes A Good First Impression

According to Abell Oujaddou, even though people are repeatedly told never to judge a book by its cover, they ultimately do. That is why making a great first impression at work through the clothing you wear is key. How one presents themselves to others aesthetically, both in terms of the clothing they wear, as well as how they style their hair are extremely important. Although we would like to believe the opposite, the workplace and even the world as a whole can be very judgmental, which is why Abell Oujaddou always urges his customers to put their best foot forward, especially if they are meeting someone for the first time or starting a new job. If you show that you are a hard worker, hopefully that will win out in the end. But ultimately dressing for success isn’t going to hurt and, in most cases, will actually help.

Dressing Well Boosts Confidence

Similar to how dressing for the job you want will make others see you as someone with self-respect and self-worth, it will also serve to boost your own self-confidence. How we think others perceive us has a huge impact on our confidence levels. Dressing well is one step you can take to feel more confident in yourself. When we look good on the outside, we are more likely to feel good on the inside, shares Abell Oujaddou. This newfound confidence will not only boost your mood and make you happier during the workday, but can also have positive effects on other aspects of work, such as making you more sociable with your colleagues or willing to speak up in a meeting.

Dressing Well Improves Productivity

Did you know that dressing well can actually make you more productive? That’s right, studies have shown that when you wear comfortable clothing to work, such as jeans and a t-shirt, you are less likely to be productive. That is because you slip into this comfort zone, similar to what you feel when you’re in your own home. Oppositely, Abell Oujaddou claims that dressing to impress will make you more motivated to get work done. We’re not suggesting you wear uncomfortable clothes into work but wearing something that better suits the professional setting you are in will likely inspire you to work harder and be more productive during the workday.

Dressing Well Provides A Competitive Edge

As mentioned above, impressions matter. The competitive edge it provides is two-fold. First, dressing well gives you a better chance of finding a job or earning a promotion at work. Whether you’re interviewing with someone for the first time, or your boss is considering offering you a promotion, dressing for success will only serve you well. They will see your commitment to your work, as well as to yourself, and think of you as an extremely viable candidate. Secondly, dressing well will also give you a competitive edge when it comes to closing a potential sale with a client. If you have a client-facing or customer service job, your appearance will have an impact on your potential customer. Abell Oujaddou concludes that dressing well leaves a lasting impression and will show the client that you can take care of yourself, and thus will be able to take care of your customers.

For more information on Abell Oujaddou, visit his website https://www.abelloujaddou.com