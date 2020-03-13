The Icy Blonde Hair Color Trend Is All Over Instagram

As orange hair colors are taking on a more “burnt” look, blonde dye jobs are becoming icier. Pinterest searches for “silver hair” and “silver highlights” are on the rise for months now, inspiring the next big hair color trend – icy blonde hair. While golden, honey and other warm shades are as gorgeous as it gets, this season blondes might want to refresh their color with cooler and brighter shades. Whether you have a blonde base, to begin with, or want to make a dramatic change, scroll down for all the details and best inspo on the icy blonde hair color.

Photo By @aimeedepalmahair/Instagram

Super pale, bright and light blondes will take over the spotlight in spring 2020. The icier, the more on-trend, top hair colorists advise. But before you schedule an appointment at the salon for runway-worthy icy locks, there are a few things to keep in mind.