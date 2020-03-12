The Boldest Multicolored Neon Hair Looks to Try in 2020

It doesn’t get bolder than neon hair? Insta-famous hair gurus are taking bright dye jobs to a whole new level. In case you’ve missed it on our feed, multicolored neon hair is a huge trend RN. Naturally, very few would dare to paint their strands in such loud colors. But for those who are willing to take the plunge, we gathered the prettiest multicolored neon hair examples to inspire your most dramatic hair makeover. Scroll down to discover the most daring neon hair colors you could combine into one look.

Photo By @pulpriothair/Instagram

Show off the cool and the fiery in your character with a contrasting dye job that won’t go unnoticed. With Classic Blue being the Color of the Year 2020 and copper hair trending for many seasons in a row, there isn’t a better time to recreate this multicolored neon hair combo.