The Boldest Multicolored Neon Hair Looks to Try in 2020

Multicolored Neon Hair
It doesn’t get bolder than neon hair? Insta-famous hair gurus are taking bright dye jobs to a whole new level. In case you’ve missed it on our feed, multicolored neon hair is a huge trend RN. Naturally, very few would dare to paint their strands in such loud colors. But for those who are willing to take the plunge, we gathered the prettiest multicolored neon hair examples to inspire your most dramatic hair makeover. Scroll down to discover the most daring neon hair colors you could combine into one look.

multicolored neon hair
Photo By @pulpriothair/Instagram

Show off the cool and the fiery in your character with a contrasting dye job that won’t go unnoticed. With Classic Blue being the Color of the Year 2020 and copper hair trending for many seasons in a row, there isn’t a better time to recreate this multicolored neon hair combo.

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.