washed pastel makeup is here to replace the natural glam

Makeup artists are treating us with a fresh way to do soft glam – washed out pastel makeup. This makeup trend is perfect for beauty minimalists who are not into loud colors and complicated makeup techniques. Pastel makeup is already trending among beauty junkies, but this toned-down take on the popular look will get you all glammed up without having to take major risks. The faded hues can easily replace your go-to neutral eyeshadow palette, brightening up your overall appearance. Interested to try this spring makeup trend for yourself? Scroll down to discover the prettiest washed out pastel makeup looks you can easily recreate.

Photo By @katiejanehughes/Instagram

In case you haven’t heard by now, Pantone’s color choice of 2020 is Classic Blue. This flattering tone is already popular in the makeup community, with beauty enthusiasts creating different mesmerizing blue makeup looks. You don’t have to settle for Color Institute’s midnight blue shade. Instead, add a wash of blue all over your lids for a spring-approved look.