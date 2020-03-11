5 Things Every Couple Should Do Before Getting Married

Getting married is a big step, and making that decision with your significant other leaves you with plenty to do before the big day in addition to choosing the perfect wedding band. If you’re planning a proposal, here are five things you might want to do before you make a commitment to each other that will last for life.

Check Each Other’s Backgrounds

There are plenty of reasons to run a background check on yourself and your significant other. You’ll want to make sure there aren’t any surprises in store and that there isn’t anything on your public records that could hold up your marriage. Sit down together and get detailed information from online arrest records, criminal records, and the sex offender registry. If one of you has been married before, you’ll need a copy of the former spouse’s death certificate or the divorce decree when you go to get the marriage license. Maybe your partner didn’t realize her annulment never went through. That’s exactly the kind of public record that could provide you with important information before you head to the courthouse.

Find the Perfect Ring

To get engaged, you have to have the perfect ring. Maybe your future wife wants to be surprised by whatever you pick, in which case it’s extremely important that you at least talk about what she likes and doesn’t like. She’ll wear her wedding ring for the rest of her life, so it needs to be a piece of jewelry that she loves. Her diamond engagement ring should have the brilliance, clarity, and setting she’s hoping for. Consider a lab created diamond wedding set for your loved one. These diamond rings are made from diamond simulants and while they’re cheaper than real diamonds, they’re just as gorgeous. These diamonds have none of the flaws natural diamonds have. They’re the perfect fine jewelry for your favorite person.

Talk Finances

Hopefully you and your partner have been open about your finances before. If you live together, you might already be comfortable discussing what each of you pay for and maybe you even have a joint household account. If you’re still living separately, this might be a new topic for you. Start by talking about each of your money philosophies. Do you keep your money close and only spend it on things you really need, or are you a little more loose with your spending? Talk about your money goals and what you’re working toward. Be open about your debt and your plan for paying it off. Be honest about your finances and work to understand each others’ philosophies.

Align Your Goals

You’ll want to align your money goals, but you also need to create shared goals for the future. Are you hoping to buy a house together? Do you want to have kids? If so, how many kids do you each want and when? Where do you envision living for the rest of your life? Some of these questions might seem unnecessary, but such information will help you discover if you have shared goals, and if you don’t, it’ll give you the chance to create some together.

Go on a Trip Together

Before you get married, take a trip together. It doesn’t have to be a big cross-country road trip, but it can be. What’s important is that it gives you a chance to get to know each other in different, potentially high-pressure situations. You’ll learn how you each handle things going wrong, like a flat tire or lost luggage, and you’ll have to work together to get to your final destination. You’ll take trips together once you’re married, so do it before and get comfortable traveling with each other.

Marriage can be amazing, but you want to make sure you’re heading into your future with the right person. If you’ve accomplished these five tasks, you’ll set yourself up for an incredible life.