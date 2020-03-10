Spring Casual Outfits to Welcome The Warm Season in Style

The cozy weather is slowly coming to an end. More sun, however, doesn’t mean that you’d be willing to give up on your comfort. Spring is still a time when you can wear lighter knitwear, chic coats, and fabulous booties. If you need more inspo on how to transition to the warm season in style, check out these spring casual outfits we’ve gathered for you.

Photo By @camilacoelho/Instagram

In case you’re living under a rock, Pantone announced Classic Blue as Color of the Year 2020. Street style icons are already big fans of this shade, embracing it with monochromatic casual outfits.