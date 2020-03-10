Is One Length of Hair Better Than Layers?

Long hair

Long hair is a hair below shoulder height. With such a haircut, a girl always looks younger than her years. However, most importantly, long hair can emphasize the chest, lengthen the face.

If a girl or a young woman wants to grow her hair, then she should think carefully about whether she can care for them. Well-groomed locks of hair do not look aesthetically pleasing. You can look decent only if long hair is well-groomed, neatly cut and have a healthy shine.

Long hair can only fit a certain type of appearance. If the girl’s face shape is elongated, then such a hairstyle is contraindicated for her. Long hair visually stretches the proportions, so only ladies with an oval, round and square type of face can wear them.

When choosing haircuts for long hair, for example here, growth must also be considered. Long hair suits tall enough ladies. Low-growing young ladies, they are able to visually make even lower.

Hairstyle with long hair, unfortunately, can make a woman older. This primarily applies to those ladies who have already stepped over a certain age limit.

Layered hair

Cascade or layered hair is an interesting and popular haircut, which is chosen by women of different ages. This is not surprising, since it gives the hair a natural volume, adds interesting accents and does not require special styling.

It is immediately worth noting that the cascade is such a versatile hairstyle that a skilled craftsman can choose the option for any face shape.

Most often, a cascade is chosen by ladies with a remote, narrow face. This is not surprising, since the haircut makes the face a little wider, especially if you add thick bangs to it.

Ladies with a round face should choose an elongated cascade. This option assumes the presence of front strands up to the chin.

With this haircut, you can solve any problems regarding the structure of the hair.

If a lady has naughty curly hair, she should cut a long cascade. Such a hairstyle will remove excess volume, while the hairs will not puff in different directions.

Ladies with thin hair will solve the problem with volume using a cascade. And women who are owners of too heavy and thick curls, on the contrary, will be able to breathe a sigh of relief, making the image more airy, lighter. This effect is achieved by thinning the strands.