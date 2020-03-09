Pantone’s Color of the Year 2020 Got Celebrities Obsessed With Blue Makeup

Pantone’s color of choice for 2020 is Classic Blue. Although this hue doesn’t have a fancy name like its predecessors, makeup artists didn’t need much time to realize it’s the perfect eyeshadow color. From baby blue to turquoise to midnight blue, all variations of this cool tone look flattering on any eye color. It creates contrast when paired with warm eye colors, bringing out their beauty in full force. It can also enhance cool-toned eyes, accenting their uniqueness. Not too bold, yet dramatic enough to get you noticed, blue looks good on any complexion. Celebrities are already obsessed with Pantone’s Color of the Year, sporting mesmerizing blue makeup looks on A-list events. Below, we’ve gathered some of our favorite blue glam moments delivered by celebs.

Photo By @nikki_makeup/Instagram

Joan Smalls embraced the blue makeup trend with a halo eye makeup look that accented her warm brown eyes. Paired with a barely-there lip, this glam is perfect for makeup minimalists.