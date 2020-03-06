The Dreamiest Pastel Makeup Looks to Energize Your Spring Style

Once pastel shades were synonymous for spring, but now you can wear them all year round. We’ll, however, use the beginning of the warm season to show you all the chic ways to sport pastel makeup. After all, these soft shades will soon show up in gardens, wardrobes, and the Easter eggs. So, why not match that bright aesthetic with a pastel makeup look? The shades of mint, lavender, baby blue, pale pink and anything in the soft spectrum are on trend RN. The best thing is that you can get creative with bolder hues without taking major risks as you would have with neon shades. Scroll down to discover the dreamiest pastel makeup looks you can recreate this season.

Photo By @jessiegracenorton/Instagram

Contrasting makeup is another huge trend of the season. You can add more drama to the look with a bright pastel shade like mint green. This color is perfect to incorporate into your spring wardrobe as well.