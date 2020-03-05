The Best Layered Haircuts For Long Hair

Layered haircuts can add interest to any hair type. If you are lucky enough to be able to grow your hair long, layered haircuts can undoubtedly help you bring out its beauty in full force. These haircuts will not only make your hair appear pretty but will take off any unnecessary weight that long hair often carries. There are many layered haircuts for long hair that can help you grow your mane to envious lengths without the excess heaviness. We rounded up nine gorgeous layered haircuts for long hair that you can take on your next salon visit and show as a reference.

Photo Source: Pinterest

Give yourself more volume and flexibility with the right layered haircut for your long hair. A balanced mixture of layers can help you achieve some extra body and movement. Go shorter with the front sections of hair to create a face-graming effect.