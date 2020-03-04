Would You Wear Diamonds Made from Ashes? Yes, Those Ashes.

They are called memorial diamonds, and they are made from the cremated remains of your loved ones (either a person or a pet)! It sounds creepy, but is it really?

Cremation rates in the United States now top 50%. Much of that rise is due to people wanting more eco-friendly burial options –– and saving a plot of land for a body pumped full of chemicals isn’t all that eco.

But, what do we do with so many ashes? Just put them in an urn on a shelf? Some people, including Mark Cuban who invested in ashes to diamonds company Eterneva, are choosing to transform their loved ones into real diamonds.

Here’s why this trend may actually be the less creepy option.

The Most Personalized Accessory –– Ever

Companies like Eterneva can grow any diamond size or color you want –– and you can then have it set however you want.

Want your loved one close to your heart? Maybe choose a necklace!

Want to have the sun dance off the diamond on your way to work? A ring is probably a better option!

Whatever you choose, colored diamonds (and lab-grown diamonds in general) are very much in. Swarovski even just extended their colored diamond line by adding 16 additional options. But those lab-grown diamonds are missing the personal aspect –– a tie to the loved one who’s life so heavily influenced yours.

A New Meaning for Our Diamonds

On the Inside Series that premiered on Netflix, the season finale made it abundantly clear that our obsession with diamonds as an engagement ring was pure marketing strategy by De Beers.

What I like about companies like Eterneva is that they are giving us a new meaning to diamonds. Diamonds, after all, already catch our eye. They already feel special and important. And now, being made from your loved one’s ashes –– they actually are those things. De Beers didn’t make it happen. New technology and science did. And that’s pretty cool.

What Else Would You Do?

100% of us will experience grief and death. What else are you going to do with the ashes?

You can scatter them, yes. You can put them in an urn, yes. You can even turn them into a coral reef, sure. But memorial diamonds give you something of them that is permanent that you can take with you wherever you go.

It isn’t one of those little ash necklace containers, either. Those can feel so trinket-y. No, these are real diamonds made from the carbon in your loved one’s ashes.

It might take you a moment to wrap your head around it, but with urns selling on Amazon for less than $10, memorial diamonds feel like a step up and a luxurious, personalized way to honor someone’s life and the impact it had on you.