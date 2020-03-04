Tips and Tricks for Planning the Perfect Wedding

Planning the perfect wedding can be stressful. It might seem like an impossible task, but if you know the right tips and tricks, you’ll have an amazing celebration planned in no time. Here are a few ways to plan an amazing wedding celebration.

Make a Great Website

There are plenty of excellent free wedding websites to choose from when creating yours. Your wedding website is extremely important, so this should be one of the first things you do. Your site will tell guests everything they need to know, from the venue details to the ceremony time and date. You can link your registry to your website, add online RSVPs, and even create private events like your rehearsal dinner. When your guests have a question, they’ll be tempted to text or call you if you don’t have a website that addresses every possible issue. Make your website perfect by adding every detail your guests could ever need. This will help them feel informed and lessen your own stress.

Don’t Stress About the Dress

The average bride spends about $1,000 on her wedding dress. If you have the money to invest in the perfect dress, go for it. Many brides budget and plan to have their dream gown. But if you’re looking to save a little cash on the big day, don’t stress about your dress. Go for something that fits your budget and feels comfortable, and don’t worry about purchasing it from a lesser-known designer. Remember, you’re going to be spending a very long (and important) day in that dress, so you want it to fit right and feel great. If you love the idea of changing after the ceremony, buy an even more comfortable dress from INHABIT for the reception. Your reception dress can be a little more casual, so it’ll be perfect for dancing and celebrating. Ultimately, you should pick the dress that you love and are excited to wear.

Create a Registry of Useful Items

If you’re completely lost in regards to your registry, keep it simple. Make a registry at one or two stores with products that you know you and your future spouse need and will use. Consider the financial burdens of your guests and what they’ll be able to afford when you add items to your registry. If it consists entirely of expensive gadgets, you’ll probably only get cash on your special day. Compile your registry four-to-six months before your wedding and stock it with items you need. Adding more items than there are guests will give your invitees options. Your registry should include both special items (like nice china) and practical items (like a great knife set).

Plan for the Unexpected

While you can’t plan for everything that might go wrong, you can account for a few potential missteps in your planning. Start by making sure you’ve factored in every cost. The last thing you want is to be surprised by the cake cutting fee or the event liability insurance. You should also have a plan for if unexpected guests show up on your wedding day. Select a groomsman or bridesmaid to be your bouncer and politely ask any uninvited guests to leave. Are you having an outdoor wedding? Make sure you have an indoors back-up venue in case the weather turns. Go over every possible scenario with your wedding planner so that if the unexpected does happen, you’ll know exactly what to do.

When you’re throwing a wedding, anything could happen. Prepare for your big day by keeping your guests informed and lessening your stress. On your wedding day, you should be enjoying yourself, not worrying about the little things.

