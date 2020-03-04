Stunning Lavender Hair Color Ideas to Inspire Your Next Makeover

It’s official: Lavender hair is here to stay. The prettiest pastel shade that took the world by storm is going strong even two years after Pantone announced Ultra Violet as the color of the year. Many people found this vibrant purple a bit challenging to mix and match. Lavender, on the other hand, was quick to replace its bold sister, winning everyone’s heart. This pretty pastel shade dethroned all soft colors, becoming the most popular choice in fashion and beauty. From monochromatic lavender outfits to mesmerizing lavender makeup, our obssession with this pastel shade is still alive and well. What else we’re obsessed with? Lavender hair! We gathered the prettiest examples of lavender hair to show you the beauty and versatility of this mesmerizing pastel shade.

Photo By @sydneyannlopezhair/Instagram

While lavender hair looks stunning in monochromatic dye jobs, adding a dimension with slightly lighter and darker tones will bring out its beauty in full force.