Stunning Gingerbread Caramel Hair Color Ideas to Warm Yourself Up for Spring

Food and beverage became the favorite source of inspiration for many hair colorists across the globe. Translating our favorite treats and drinks into mesmerizing hair colors, these professionals are giving us the prettiest ideas on how to spice up our look. Gingerbread caramel hair, yet another stunning food-inspired hair color trend rose to fame during the cold months when all of us were craving something warm and cozy. Spring might be just around the corner, but the obsession with this autumnal hair color is not leaving the spotlight anytime soon. If you want a little change, but nothing too dramatic, gingerbread caramel hair is perfect for you.

Photo Source: Pinterest

What’s so special about gingerbread caramel hair except that it sounds delicious? It holds the perfect balance between brunette, blonde, and redhead, giving you the best of every color.