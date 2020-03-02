Mesmerizing Dark Hair Colors to Bolden up Your Look

Dark hair colors are not only about going a few shades deeper than your current hair color. These hues don’t have to revolve around brown and black color palette either. Similar to loud and bright and neon hair colors, you can get all the attention with a rich dark dye job. Whether you want to take your current shade to deeper levels or want to transform your appearance with a fresh dye job, we gathered the prettiest dark hair colors to get your inspiration going.

Classic Blue Dark Hair Color

Photo By @goddesslocks_bytay/Instagram

According to Pantone, Classic Blue is the trendiest shade of 2020. The color of the year looks insanely stunning in the form of a dye job. You can keep your roots in natural color to add more wearability to this bold look.