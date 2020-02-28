How to Make Your Holiday Photo Cards Unique

The next time you design a holiday photo card, consider not going with generic poses and instead have a photoshoot that reflects your unique lifestyle.

Whether it’s funny, romantic, quirky or stylish, choosing the right theme will ensure you have a keepsake that will make you smile for years to come. Include your dog, kids or a nearby landmark to make a holiday card that is truly yours. Technology has made it easier to use filters, add embellishments to photos, and source accessories from online stores.

To get you started, we have compiled a list of ideas that work well for different lifestyles:

A Holiday Card for Pet Parents

When your pet is your furbaby, you’ll definitely want to include him or her in your holiday family photo. Dressing up your dog in a costume will help complement your theme, and the level of extravagance will depend on how tolerant they are.

One of our favorite ideas is matching PJs for both humans and their pets. If you’re trying to make your recipients laugh, consider wearing an animal onesie.

Larger farm animals such as donkeys and cows can also be included in your photoshoot, with simpler accessories such as ribbons or hats.

Photo Card Ideas for Adventurers

For those who love traveling, you can use your passion to create a unique photo card. One way to do this is by creating a postcard-style collage. Alternatively, you could pose in front of famous landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty, Eiffel Tower or Leaning Tower of Pisa.

Don’t be afraid to have fun with photoshop, and strategically place suitcases or postage stamps in your photo before creating your card.

Single Parent Holiday Cards

For single parents, celebrating the holidays can be full of ups and downs. Make those occasions memorable with personalized holiday photo cards. Your theme could be fun with you and your children jumping in the air, wearing matching outfits, or a messy house complete with a stressed-out looking parent.

For a sweeter greeting card, your single-parent family could be cuddling or the photo might be a close up of everyone’s feet in a cute pair of socks.

Photo Cards for Couples

Are you in a couple without any kids or furbabies? In that case, you can still get in the spirit of the holidays with a unique photo card. A romantic theme works well and is something you will cherish forever. Consider using black and white photography with a small burst of color such as a red jacket or hat.

You could be captured blowing bubbles or wrapped up together in fairy lights. You are only limited by your imagination and your theme will likely depend on your personal interests. For example, if you and your partner are fans of comic books, dress up as one of your favorite characters.

The Last Word

Any occasion can be celebrated with a holiday photo card. So, the next time you decide to send out cards, consider customizing your photographs to fit your unique lifestyle. No matter what your circumstance, with a little creativity, you can create something truly unique.

Whether you are a couple, single-parent family, adventurers or a pet owner, your holiday card can show your family and friends what is important to you.